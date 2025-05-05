The Art Of Living Is Giving; Lee Asher Speaks About Charity, Animal Welfare As Raising Cane’s Donates $100,000

Despite some oft-discussed downsides, social media has proven to be a vehicle for incredible good. It has provided the most warm-hearted of us with a platform for promoting philanthropy and building community. It has enabled those who want to give back to make a bigger impact than they ever could have imagined.

That has been the case for social media sensation Lee Asher, whose nonprofit Asher House animal sanctuary has provided a life of comfort and love for animals who were discarded or unwanted. With millions of followers across platforms, Asher has not only been able to extend the impact of his sanctuary but elevate the overall conversation about animal welfare.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, another immensely popular entity committed to using its far-reaching platform for good, recently offered a significant gesture of support for Asher’s mission.

In celebration of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Cane’s welcomed Asher to its Vancouver, Washington location. There, it provided Asher House with a donation of $100,000; the funds came from sales of the Golden Plush Puppy toys offered in recognition of the restaurant chain’s “golden” 28th birthday.

Asher was visibly and immensely appreciative of the gesture, which was the biggest individual donation his sanctuary has ever received.

“When I first decided to start a sanctuary, the biggest concern was being able to afford it,” explained Asher. “This is such a beautiful testament to living your mission and not giving up and making sure that you do the right thing as much as you can. This is such a step forward. Money is energy … and this gives us the energy to do so much more and to push forward and save so many more animals.”

Asher’s endearing excitement at the gesture made for a powerful experience. Knowing how sincerely the two parties value the cause made it truly unforgettable.

Asher was accompanied by five dogs from his sanctuary, and the warm way in which he interacted with them left no doubt about how much he values bringing love into their lives. Cane’s, meanwhile, has a love of animals as its very center – the restaurant chain itself was named after founder Todd Graves’ dog.

Indeed, the joint love for animals brought an undeniable layer of humanity to the proceedings.

“True animal lovers, make the world a better place,” declared Asher. “They spread so much joy and they have so much love. And in a world where there’s so much negativity and darkness, it is so important to have people like Todd that bring the light into the world.

“There are so many people who are doing so many beautiful things for animal rescue. And to have a restaurant that not only loves animals, but is committed to spreading the love by making donations like [Cane’s] did. It’s just making the world a better place on every level.”

Whether evidenced by the donation to Asher House or its many other acts of charity, Raising Cane’s has made clear the weight it places on community and humanity. For Asher, this represents a blueprint for how businesses should be approaching their operations – and, really, how all of us should be approaching life.

“It’s not about taking or making. The art of living is giving,” said Asher during a press conference. “I always tell people, if you’re not feeling well, if you’re in a bad place, go do something beautiful for someone, and you’re gonna feel better. And if a business is operating a business, they should all, at the same time, be operating a mission that gives back. And there’s not many that do it the way that Raising Canes is doing it.”

During the ceremony, Graves connected with Asher for a video chat. Like-minded in their love for animals and commitment to community, the two demonstrated an instantly respectful rapport.

“We’ve raised more than $350,000 for pet welfare organizations across the country through our Golden Plush Puppy campaign this year and I’m honored to present Lee with a $100,000 donation – the largest he’s ever received – for The Asher House to help support all the great work he does for animals in need,” said Graves about the donation. “I’m a pet lover myself and have a rescue dog named Clove and am so inspired by Lee’s story and the thousands of animals he’s rescued over the years. I know he’ll put this donation to great use and I’m looking forward to continuing to support Lee and The Asher House for years to come, and hopefully getting out to see the sanctuary one day!”

As for the future, Asher hopes the Asher House sanctuary system greatly outlives him – and continues to support animals for generations.

“I think the Asher House will outlive me because of its community,” said Asher. “My goal is that a dog never has to pass away in a shelter. That no matter what, there’s always gonna be an Asher House Sanctuary that will take that dog and give them the best last days of their life.”

For Cane’s, it will continue showing that while the chicken finger may be its “One Love” from a food perspective, empowering humanity and elevating communities are always paramount focuses.