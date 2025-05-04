Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Secures 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 4th Week Atop Urban Chart

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” remains atop this week’s Mediabase pop and urban radio charts, notching a third week at #1 on the former and a fourth week atop the latter.

— “luther” received ~14,654 pop spins during the April 27-May 3 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 747 but representing enough for another #1 finish.

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” holds at #2, while Lola Young’s “Messy” rises a spot to #3. Doechii’s “Anxiety” jumps two places to #4, and Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” descends two spots to #5 on the pop chart.

— “luther” meanwhile tops the urban chart with ~6,062 spins at the format (+386).

Drake’s “Nokia” stays at #2, while SZA’s “30 for 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” jumps two levels to #3. Chris Brown’s “Residuals” drops a spot to #4 despite an airplay gain, while Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” rises one place to #5.