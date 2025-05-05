in TV News

First Look: David Spade, Kristin Cavallari, Ivan Cornejo Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Fallon” kicks off a week of original episodes.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2129 -- Pictured: (l-r) TV personality Kristin Cavallari during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 5, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” commences a new week of original episodes Monday.

The broadcast, airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, features David Spade as its lead interview guest. Kristin Cavallari also drops by for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon.

Later, rising star musician Ivan Cornejo takes the stage for the show-closing performance.

The episode was filmed in advance just down Fifth Avenue from the annual Met Gala celebration. Ahead of Monday night’s airing, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2129 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian David Spade during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2129 — Pictured: Musical guest Ivan Cornejo performs on Monday, May 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2129 — Pictured: (l-r) TV personality Kristin Cavallari during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2129 — Pictured: (l-r) TV personality Kristin Cavallari during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

david spadeIvan cornejojimmy fallonKristin Cavallarinbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Art Of Living Is Giving; Lee Asher Speaks About Charity, Animal Welfare As Raising Cane’s Donates $100,000

Bebe Rexha Stuns In Cleavage Heavy Selfie From Met Gala