First Look: David Spade, Kristin Cavallari, Ivan Cornejo Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2129 -- Pictured: (l-r) TV personality Kristin Cavallari during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 5, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” commences a new week of original episodes Monday.
The broadcast, airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, features David Spade as its lead interview guest. Kristin Cavallari also drops by for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon.
Later, rising star musician Ivan Cornejo takes the stage for the show-closing performance.
The episode was filmed in advance just down Fifth Avenue from the annual Met Gala celebration. Ahead of Monday night’s airing, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping.
