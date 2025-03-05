in Music News

Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Benson Boone single tops the pop radio add board.

Benson Boone - Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else cover | Warner

Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” received a scorching-hot reception from pop radio programmers.

Picked up by 145 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Sorry” convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER” takes second on the Mediabase pop add board with 50 pickups. With 10 adds each, Doechii’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” and LISA, Doja Cat & Raye’s “Born Again” tie for third place.

An add count of 9 slots SZA & Kendrick Lamar’s “30 For 30” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Slow Motion” (8 adds, 6th-most, tie), Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & Gracie Abrams’ “Call Me When You Break Up” (8 adds, 6th-most, tie), Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” (7 adds, 8th-most), The Marias’ “No One Noticed” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie), and TYLA’s “PUSH 2 START” (6 adds, 9th-most, tie).

