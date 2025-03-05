First Look: “Yellowjackets” Asks “Did Tai Do That?” In Season 3, Episode 5, Launching March 7

After dramatic conclusions in both timelines, “Yellowjackets” returns with a new episode this coming Friday, March 7.

Entitled “Did Tai Do That?,” the episode will surely build on Coach Scott’s conviction, Lottie’s death, and more. The titular question, of course, suggests a big emphasis on Taissa — and first-look photos from Showtime/Paramount + confirm an ample amount of drama on that front.

What else can you expect in this coming week’s episode? The collection of first-look photos provides some indications, revealing numerous storylines and pairings involving the teen and adult “Yellowjackets” characters.