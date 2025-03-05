First Look: “Yellowjackets” Asks “Did Tai Do That?” In Season 3, Episode 5, Launching March 7

L-R: Anisa Harris as Teen Robin, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Liv Hewson as Teen Van, Silvana Estifanos as Teen Britt, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Vanessa Prasad as Teen Gen and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
After dramatic conclusions in both timelines, “Yellowjackets” returns with a new episode this coming Friday, March 7.
Entitled “Did Tai Do That?,” the episode will surely build on Coach Scott’s conviction, Lottie’s death, and more. The titular question, of course, suggests a big emphasis on Taissa — and first-look photos from Showtime/Paramount + confirm an ample amount of drama on that front.
What else can you expect in this coming week’s episode? The collection of first-look photos provides some indications, revealing numerous storylines and pairings involving the teen and adult “Yellowjackets” characters.
L-R: Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa and Liv Hewson as Teen Van in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Vanessa Prasad as Teen Gen, Anisa Harris as Teen Robin, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Tawny Cypress as Taissa and Lauren Ambrose as Van in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Tawny Cypress as Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Anisa Harris as Teen Robin, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie and Liv Hewson as Teen Van in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Kevin Alves as Teen Travis and Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Kevin Alves as Teen Travis and Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah and Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah and Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Kevin Alves as Teen Travis in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie and Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Steven Krueger as Ben Scott and Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Anisa Harris as Teen Robin, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Liv Hewson as Teen Van, Silvana Estifanos as Teen Britt, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Vanessa Prasad as Teen Gen and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Lauren Ambrose as Van, Melanie Lynskey as Shauna and Tawny Cypress as Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Aiden Stoxx as Sammy and Tawny Cypress as Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
L-R: Lauren Ambrose as Van, Melanie Lynskey as Shauna and Tawny Cypress as Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
paramount showtime yellowjackets
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…