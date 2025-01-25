in Movie News

Sophie Thatcher Stars In “Companion,” WB Releases New Production, Behind-The-Scenes Photos

“Companion” officially opens this Friday, January 31.

Sophie Thatcher as Iris in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Cara Howe)

Though buzz has been ample, Warner Bros. has been someone tight-lipped in promotion for its upcoming film “Companion.” Official production photos, for example, are only just now emerging.

In a Saturday morning press update, WB shared a combination of new production and behind-the-scenes photos for the film, which opens this Friday, January 31.

The shots primarily focus on star Sophie Thatcher, who plays Iris in the eagerly anticipated film. Jack Quaid, Megan Suri, and Lukas Gage also star in the project from the team behind “Barbarian.”

The new photos follow:

(L-R) Director and Writer Drew Hancock and Sophie Thatcher as Iris in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Cara Howe/Warner Bros)
Sophie Thatcher as Iris in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
(Cara Howe)
Sophie Thatcher as Iris in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
(Cara Howe)
(L-R) Sophie Thatcher as Iris and Director and Writer Drew Hancock in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Matt Infante/Warner Bros)
Lukas Gage as Patrick in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
(Cara Howe/Warner Bros)
Megan Suri as Kat in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
(Cara Howe/Warner Bros)
Sophie Thatcher as Iris in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
(Cara Howe)
Sophie Thatcher as Iris in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
(Cara Howe)

