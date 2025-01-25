Sophie Thatcher Stars In “Companion,” WB Releases New Production, Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Though buzz has been ample, Warner Bros. has been someone tight-lipped in promotion for its upcoming film “Companion.” Official production photos, for example, are only just now emerging.

In a Saturday morning press update, WB shared a combination of new production and behind-the-scenes photos for the film, which opens this Friday, January 31.

The shots primarily focus on star Sophie Thatcher, who plays Iris in the eagerly anticipated film. Jack Quaid, Megan Suri, and Lukas Gage also star in the project from the team behind “Barbarian.”

The new photos follow: