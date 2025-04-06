in Featured

Doechii’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Doechii - DENIAL IS A RIVER video screenshot | TDE/UMG

Rhythmic radio has a new #1 song, and it comes from Doechii.

The artist’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format. The song received ~6,367 spins during the March 30-April 5 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 667.

Down one place, Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” settles for #2.

SZA’s “BMF” jumps two spots to #3, while The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” makes a two-place ascent to #4.

Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off (featuring Lefty Gunplay)” concurrently slides one position to #5.

