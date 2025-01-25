in Music News

Travis Scott’s “4X4” Makes Top 5 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; Tate McRae’s “Sports car” Top 15

“4×4” and “Sports car” were Friday’s top new entries.

The streaming landscape has seemingly changed in recent months, and it is no longer a guarantee that new releases — even high-profile ones — will debut near the top of the Spotify chart.

Travis Scott’s “4X4” and Tate McRae’s “Sports car” did, however, both enjoy solid first days.

“4X4” opened particularly well, earning #4 on the US Spotify Chart with 1,495,236 American streams on Friday, January 24.

“Sports car” concurrently starts at #15, courtesy of the 1,111,583 US streams it received on Friday.

Both songs fared comparatively well in the United States; “4X4” concurrently arrives at #15 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart, while “Sports car” debuts at #24.

