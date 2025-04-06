in Music News

Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ “Fat Juicy & Wet” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

The collaboration jumps four places to #1.

Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars - Fat Juicy & Wet video screenshot | Atlantic/gamma

Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ “Fat Juicy & Wet” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart, soaring from #5 to #1.

The new chart-topper received ~5,255 spins during the March 30-April 5 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 395.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, while Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” rockets four places to #3.

SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” concurrently slips a spot to #4, as Chris Brown’s “Residuals” drops one level to #5.

Drake’s “Gimme A Hug,” which ruled last week’s chart, falls to #6 this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

