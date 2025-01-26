Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Reaches 14 Weeks At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Leaving no doubt about its status as a phenomenon, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” earns a fourteenth consecutive week at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The official video tops the former thanks to the 57.8 million views it received during the January 17-23 tracking period. Said count nearly doubles that of the week’s #2 video, providing a testament to its outstanding longevity.

Granted, the #2 video is a high-longevity performer in its own right. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” that runner-up, has been on the chart for a whopping 23 weeks.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” generated 106.2 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That yields the 14th week atop the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Bruno and Rosé concurrently retain their places as #6 and #14 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart, respectively.