WB Shares Official “Companion” Trailer, High-Res Promo Photos Featuring Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher, Megan Suri

As the January 31 release draws near, anticipation continues to grow for Warner Bros’ “Companion.” The film has been a major talking point on social media, with key principals sharing various teasers in recent weeks.

Wednesday, WB released a full trailer for the film — and also shared high-resolution promo screenshots of cast members Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher, and Megan Suri.

The photo dump also included a high-resolution look at the latest poster for the film.

“Companion” comes from the “Barbarian” team of Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules, and JD Lifshitz. Drew Hancock serves as writer and director.