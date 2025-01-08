First Look: Mikey Madison Appears On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2075 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Mikey Madison during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Awards season is underway, and one of the buzziest stars from one of the year’s buzziest films makes a supportive appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Indeed, “Anora” star Mikey Madison appears for an interview on Wednesday night’s episode.
Her interview airs as part of an episode that also features a chat with Jamie Lee Curtis and a performance by Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow, courtesy of the network:
