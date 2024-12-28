in TV News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Video Enjoys Another Viewership Gain, Earns 10th Week At #1 On YouTube Chart

“APT.” makes it ten weeks at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Bruno Mars and Rose in APT. | Video screenshot | Atlantic

Trumpeting Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” as a YouTube phenomenon would be an understatement. The smash hit not only earns a tenth week at #1 on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart but does so with its best viewership number since October.

“APT.” generated 67.1 million views during the December 20-26 tracking period, more than doubling the figure achieved by the week’s #2 video.

The total, moreover, ranks as the video’s best since the October 25-31 tracking period — which was just the song’s second week of release. Posting such growth, especially amid the surge of seasonal interest in holiday music videos, is irrefutably phenomenal.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” amassed 124.7 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. The count yields a tenth week at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs chart, while ranking as the song’s best overall YouTube number since November 22-28.

apt.Bruno Marsrose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

SZA’s “SOS” Returns To #1 On US Album Chart, Earning 171K Units Following “Lana” Deluxe Reissue

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Spends 4th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart