Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” Dominates US Album Sales Race, Earns 16th Week At #1

“The Tortured Poets Department” returns to #1 thanks to a monster sales week.

Taylor Swift - I Can Do It With A Broken Heart video screenshot | Universal Music/YouTube

Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” rockets back to #1 on the US album chart this week — and it does so in dominant fashion.

According to Hits Daily Double, the smash hit album sold 368K pure US copies during the November 29-December 5 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 403K in total US units.

Powered by the release of “Anthology” edition physicals, the pure sales figure represents the largest single-week total since “The Tortured Poets Department” sold 1.91 million copies during its inaugural frame. The tally, moreover, bests that of this week’s #2 seller (“Wicked” with 51K pure sales) by more than 7x.

The consumption tally, which will earn the album a sixteenth total week at #1 on the Billboard 200, is the largest since “The Tortured Poets Department” generated 439K in its second week of release. It bests that of this week’s #2 performer (Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” with 164K) by nearly 2.5x.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The overall outcome will nonetheless be the same — a return to #1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales charts.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

