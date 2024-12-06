Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” Dominates US Album Sales Race, Earns 16th Week At #1

Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” rockets back to #1 on the US album chart this week — and it does so in dominant fashion.

According to Hits Daily Double, the smash hit album sold 368K pure US copies during the November 29-December 5 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 403K in total US units.

Powered by the release of “Anthology” edition physicals, the pure sales figure represents the largest single-week total since “The Tortured Poets Department” sold 1.91 million copies during its inaugural frame. The tally, moreover, bests that of this week’s #2 seller (“Wicked” with 51K pure sales) by more than 7x.

The consumption tally, which will earn the album a sixteenth total week at #1 on the Billboard 200, is the largest since “The Tortured Poets Department” generated 439K in its second week of release. It bests that of this week’s #2 performer (Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” with 164K) by nearly 2.5x.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The overall outcome will nonetheless be the same — a return to #1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales charts.