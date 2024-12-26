in Hot On Social

Avani Gregg Delivers Another Christmas “Sleigh,” Looking Beautiful In New Instagram Pictures Under The Tree

The social media sensation shares yet another stunning Christmas gallery.

Avani wows in Christmas-themed Instagram gallery, via @avani

Last year, Avani Gregg delivered her Instagram followers a final Christmas gift with a set of stunning photos in the aftermath of the Christmas holiday.

This year, she wowed in yet another Christmas-themed gallery — and delivered this year’s gift on time.

With a caption that expresses her apology for not being under everyone’s tree, the gallery finds Avani rocking a bow as a top — and looking exceptionally beautiful.

As is the norm for Avani posts, the gallery attracted considerable engagement following its upload Wednesday evening. An embed of Avani’s new Instagram post follows, as do some other recent highlights from the social media sensation.

