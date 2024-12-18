in TV News

First Look: Madison Beer, Gracie Abrams, Meghan Trainor, NCT DREAM, More Featured In ABC’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Special

The special airs Wednesday night.

IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2024 - ÒiHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024Ó returns to heat up the holiday season with exclusive performances from the yearÕs top artists playing their hit songs for fans from across the country. WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) MADISON BEER

In recent weeks, some of the most exciting names in pop music have been performing at the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Wednesday, highlights from the tour will air as part of the annual ABC special.

Set for 8PM ET, the two-hour event will feature performances from names like Madison Beer, Gracie Abrams, Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Kane Brown, Benson Boone, The Kid LAROI, NCT Dream, Paris Hilton, Meghan Trainor, Shaboozey, and more.

Hailey Bieber, Drew Barrymore, Nikki Glaser, Martha Stewart, Kyle Mooney, Madison Bailey, and more make special appearances on the broadcast, which also includes some backstage moments.

The special performances, highlighted in the following photo preview from ABC, took place at the New York and Los Angeles stops.

GRACIE ABRAMS
NCT DREAM
MEGHAN TRAINOR
MADISON BEER
SHABOOZEY
GRACIE ABRAMS
MADISON BEER
MEGHAN TRAINOR
MADISON BEER
TATE MCRAE
KATY PERRY

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

