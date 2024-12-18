First Look: Madison Beer, Gracie Abrams, Meghan Trainor, NCT DREAM, More Featured In ABC’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Special

In recent weeks, some of the most exciting names in pop music have been performing at the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Wednesday, highlights from the tour will air as part of the annual ABC special.

Set for 8PM ET, the two-hour event will feature performances from names like Madison Beer, Gracie Abrams, Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Kane Brown, Benson Boone, The Kid LAROI, NCT Dream, Paris Hilton, Meghan Trainor, Shaboozey, and more.

Hailey Bieber, Drew Barrymore, Nikki Glaser, Martha Stewart, Kyle Mooney, Madison Bailey, and more make special appearances on the broadcast, which also includes some backstage moments.

The special performances, highlighted in the following photo preview from ABC, took place at the New York and Los Angeles stops.