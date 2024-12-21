in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Celebrates 9th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

“APT.” remains the biggest smash on YouTube.

Bruno Mars and Rosé in APT | Video screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” remains a bona fide YouTube smash, securing a ninth consecutive week atop the platform’s Global Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The megahit collaboration stays at #1 on the Music Videos Chart, courtesy of the 61.5 million views it received during the December 13-19 tracking period. Up by nearly 4 million plays from last week’s mark, the view count actually ranks as the video’s best since the November 1-7 tracking period.

Growing at this point in the run — especially given competitive impact of holiday videos — represents a major feather in the video’s cap, and a clear sign of the song’s impressive longevity.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” amassed a total of 117.6 million plays during the tracking period. That yields the ninth straight week at #1 on the Songs Chart.

apt.Bruno Marsrose

