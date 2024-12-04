in Album Sales, Music News

Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” To Return To #1 With Monster US Album Sales Week

It will post the #2 sales week of 2024, trailing only the album’s debut mark last spring.

Taylor Swift - The Manuscript press photo by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

Powered by the release of physicals for the full “Anthology,” Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” will rocket back to #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell about 360K US copies during the November 29-December 5 tracking period. Should the figure hold, it would rank as the year’s #2 pure album sales week — trailing only the 1.91 million figure achieved during the album’s spring release.

With units from track sales and streams included, Hits forecasts 388K in total tracking period consumption. That would rank as the year’s #4 single-week total, trailing only the first and second week marks (2.61 million, 439K) for “The Tortured Poets Department” and the inaugural week for Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” (407K).

With no other album even set to post six figures in album sales this week, “TTPD” is a lock for #1 on Top Album Sales. Its consumption forecast more than doubles that of the week’s projected #2 performer (Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX”), thus making a return to #1 on the Billboard 200 also appear certain.

