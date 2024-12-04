Taylor Swift Claims #1 On Spotify’s Year-End Artist, Album Charts; Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Named Top Song

Taylor Swift’s dominant year extended to Spotify, where the artist ranked as the most-streamed artist and had its most-streamed album.

Indeed, Swift tops the platform’s Global Artists list for 2024. Her “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” concurrently reigns as Spotify’s #1 album for the year, while her “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and “Lover” also appear in the Top 10.

Sabrina Carpenter meanwhile claims first place on the songs chart, courtesy of her megahit “Espresso.”

Issued in conjunction with the platform’s “Wrapped” launch Wednesday, the lists follow:

Top Artists of 2024 (Global):

1) Taylor Swift

2) The Weeknd

3) Bad Bunny

4) Drake

5) Billie Eilish

6) Travis Scott

7) Peso Pluma

8) Kanye West

9) Ariana Grande

10) Feid

Top Albums of 2024 (Global):

1) THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift

2) HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

3) Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

4) MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G

5) eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande

6) 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

7) SOS by SZA

8) Lover by Taylor Swift

9) Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone

10) Starboy by The Weeknd

Top Songs of 2024 (Global):

1) “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

2) “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

3) “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

4) “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj

5) “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

6) “End of Beginning” by Djo

7) “Too Sweet” by Hozier

8) “One Of The Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)” by The Weeknd

9) “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

10) “Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga