Rachel Brockman, Hunter Rowland Attend Marciano By GUESS Holiday Soiree In Beverly Hills (Special Look)

To celebrate the holiday season, Marciano by GUESS hosted a holiday cocktail party at Dante Beverly Hills this Tuesday. The event played host to many entertainment, social media, and fashion notables, with stars like Jamie Chung, Kendra Wilkinson, and Kelli Berglund on the high-profile guest list.

The guest list also included popular influencers Rachel Brockman and Hunter Rowland, who enjoyed the multi-faceted party.

Beyond food and drinks, the event featured a magic performance by America’s Got Talent runner-up Anna DeGuzman, personalized blanket embroidery, champagne bottle calligraphy, and a special holiday photo moment.

Photos of Rachel and Hunter at the event follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR: