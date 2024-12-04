in Culture News

Rachel Brockman, Hunter Rowland Attend Marciano By GUESS Holiday Soiree In Beverly Hills (Special Look)

They were among many notables at Tuesday’s event.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Hunter Rowland (R) attends Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)

To celebrate the holiday season, Marciano by GUESS hosted a holiday cocktail party at Dante Beverly Hills this Tuesday. The event played host to many entertainment, social media, and fashion notables, with stars like Jamie Chung, Kendra Wilkinson, and Kelli Berglund on the high-profile guest list.

The guest list also included popular influencers Rachel Brockman and Hunter Rowland, who enjoyed the multi-faceted party.

Beyond food and drinks, the event featured a magic performance by America’s Got Talent runner-up Anna DeGuzman, personalized blanket embroidery, champagne bottle calligraphy, and a special holiday photo moment.

Photos of Rachel and Hunter at the event follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR:

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: A view of the atmosphere during Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: A view of the atmosphere during Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Rachel Brockman (L) and Hunter Rowland (R) attend Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

