Brynn Rumfallo Looks Amazing At Marciano By Guess Holiday Party

Marciano by Guess hosted a high-profile party to celebrate the holiday season, and Brynn Rumfallo was in attendance.

The dancer and social media star looked characteristically beautiful at the event, which took place Tuesday at Dante Beverly Hills.

Other attendees included Kelli Berglund, Jamie Chung, Kendra Wilkinson, Bre Tiesi, and more. Along with cocktails and appetizers, the event featured magic from America’s Got Talent runner-up Anna DeGuzman, personalized blanket embroidery, champagne bottle calligraphy, and photo opportunities.

Photos of Brynn Rumfallo’s time at the event follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR