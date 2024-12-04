in Culture News

Brynn Rumfallo Looks Amazing At Marciano By Guess Holiday Party

The dancer and social media star attended Tuesday’s soiree.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Brynn Rumfallo attends Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)

Marciano by Guess hosted a high-profile party to celebrate the holiday season, and Brynn Rumfallo was in attendance.

The dancer and social media star looked characteristically beautiful at the event, which took place Tuesday at Dante Beverly Hills.

Other attendees included Kelli Berglund, Jamie Chung, Kendra Wilkinson, Bre Tiesi, and more. Along with cocktails and appetizers, the event featured magic from America’s Got Talent runner-up Anna DeGuzman, personalized blanket embroidery, champagne bottle calligraphy, and photo opportunities.

Photos of Brynn Rumfallo’s time at the event follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Brynn Rumfallo attends Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Brynn Rumfallo attends Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

