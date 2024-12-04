in Music News

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True,” Ariana Grande’s “Popular” Tie For Most Added At Pop Radio

Both songs continue to win support at pop radio.

Gracie Abrams - That's So True Live at Radio City | Video screenshot | Interscope

Two of the music industry’s buzziest tracks continue to win love at pop radio.

Each picked up by 26 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” and Ariana Grande’s “Popular” tie for most added at the format.

With an add count of 20, Jack Harlow’s “Hello Miss Johnson” takes third on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande’s “Defying Gravity” takes fourth place with 18 adds. With 10 adds each, Lisa’s “Moonlit Floor” and Alex Warren’s “Burning Down” tie for fifth.

A three-way tie follows for seventh place; Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up,” and Xin Liu’s “Take A Sip” each landed at 9 stations. The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” follows in tenth with 8 pickups.

