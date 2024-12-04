Savannah McCray, Laurel Goldman Spotted At Marciano By Guess Holiday Party (Special Look)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Savannah McCray and Laurel Goldman attend Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
Tuesday’s Marciano by Guess holiday soiree played host to many noteworthy social media and entertainment personalities, including creators Savannah McCray and Laurel Goldman.
Both women looked beautiful as they enjoyed their time at Dante Beverly Hills, where Marciano by Guess offered cocktails, appetizers, a magic show, and more fun activations.
The event provided a warm welcome to the holiday season, with McCray referring to the night as “a dream” in a recent Instagram story.
Photos from the party follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Savannah McCray and Laurel Goldman attend Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Savannah McCray and Laurel Goldman attend Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Savannah McCray attends Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Laurel Goldman attends Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Savannah McCray attends Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Laurel Goldman attends Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Savannah McCray attends Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Laurel Goldman attends Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Savannah McCray attends Marciano by GUESS 2024 Holiday Party LA on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUESS)
laurel goldman Marciano by guess savannah mccray
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…