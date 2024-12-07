in Culture News

Gabriela Moura, Josh Richards, Jake Shane Attended Celsius’ Padel Classic 2024 Tournament In Miami

Josh and Jake competed in the charity tournament.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Jake Shane, Gabriela Moura and Josh Richards attend CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for CELSIUS)

Social media sensations Josh Richards and Gabriela Moura were in attendance for the Celsius Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane.

Held as part of Art Basel Miami Beach, the event featured teams of celebrities competing in a charity padel tournament. Two Friends won the event, netting $25,000 for their chosen charity “Let’s F Cancer.”

Richards teamed alongside fellow social star and podcast host Jake Shane. Moura joined both for photo opportunities, while also taking in the high-profile celebrity event.

Along with plenty of Celsius drinks, the event featured brand activations from heavy-hitters like BEIS and Raising Cane’s.

Photos follow, courtesy of Celsius Energy.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Jake Shane and Josh Richards attend CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for CELSIUS)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: Gabriela Moura attends CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for CELSIUS)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: Gabriela Moura attends CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for CELSIUS)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Gabriela Moura and Josh Richards attend CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for CELSIUS)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Jake Shane, Gabriela Moura and Josh Richards attend CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for CELSIUS)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

