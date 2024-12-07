Gabriela Moura, Josh Richards, Jake Shane Attended Celsius’ Padel Classic 2024 Tournament In Miami

Social media sensations Josh Richards and Gabriela Moura were in attendance for the Celsius Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane.

Held as part of Art Basel Miami Beach, the event featured teams of celebrities competing in a charity padel tournament. Two Friends won the event, netting $25,000 for their chosen charity “Let’s F Cancer.”

Richards teamed alongside fellow social star and podcast host Jake Shane. Moura joined both for photo opportunities, while also taking in the high-profile celebrity event.

Along with plenty of Celsius drinks, the event featured brand activations from heavy-hitters like BEIS and Raising Cane’s.

Photos follow, courtesy of Celsius Energy.