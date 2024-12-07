in Culture News

Madison Novo, Briana Smith Spotted At Celsius Padel Classic 2024 In Miami

The event took place as part of the annual Art Basel Miami Beach.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Madison Novo and Briana Smith attends CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for CELSIUS)

The annual Miami Art Week always makes for a high-profile celebration, with countless celebrities, models, and influencers enjoying fashion events, art and entertainment functions, and noteworthy brand activations.

One star-studded event included the Celsius Padel Classic 2024, which saw a variety of influencers, athletes, and entertainers competing in a charity padel tournament. Two Friends won the event, which yielded a $25,000 donation to their selected charity “Let’s F Cancer.”

Those in attendance included model-influencers Madison Novo and Briana Smith, who are both past winners of the Miss Hooters International Pageant. The two looked characteristically beautiful as they took in the engaging event.

Photos from the Art Basel Miami Beach event follow, courtesy of Celsius Energy.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

