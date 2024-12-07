Madison Novo, Briana Smith Spotted At Celsius Padel Classic 2024 In Miami

The annual Miami Art Week always makes for a high-profile celebration, with countless celebrities, models, and influencers enjoying fashion events, art and entertainment functions, and noteworthy brand activations.

One star-studded event included the Celsius Padel Classic 2024, which saw a variety of influencers, athletes, and entertainers competing in a charity padel tournament. Two Friends won the event, which yielded a $25,000 donation to their selected charity “Let’s F Cancer.”

Those in attendance included model-influencers Madison Novo and Briana Smith, who are both past winners of the Miss Hooters International Pageant. The two looked characteristically beautiful as they took in the engaging event.

Photos from the Art Basel Miami Beach event follow, courtesy of Celsius Energy.