“Wicked” Soundtrack Projected To Win Pure US Album Sales Race, Kendrick Lamar Headed For #1 Overall

As the November 22-28 tracking period draws to a close, the “Wicked” soundtrack is pacing to take first place for pure US album sales. Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” will nonetheless debut as a dominant #1 on the overall Billboard 200.

According to Hits Daily Double, the film soundtrack should sell 80K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 109K in total US first-week consumption.

The sales figure will be the week’s best, while the consumption figure will result in a #2 debut on the overall Billboard 200.

“GNX” will rule that chart, courtesy of a projected 291K in first-week activity. Streams will comprise the lion’s share, with pure album sales providing about 30.5K.