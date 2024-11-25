in TV News

TWICE Breaks Amazon Music Viewership Record For Post-Football Concert Special

The eagerly anticipated special aired on Thursday.

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2024 – 11/21 with TWICE at East End Studios on November 21, 2024 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music )

To say that TWICE’s Amazon Music Live performance fared well would be a massive understatement.

The platform just confirmed that the special, which aired across Prime Video and Twitch after Thursday night football this past week, scored the highest unique viewership total ever achieved by an Amazon Music production.

The eagerly anticipated set included past staples like “I Can’t Stop Me,” as well as the 2024 release “I Got You.”

Featuring some of the music industry’s buzziest artists, Amazon Music Live airs after Prime Video’s Thursday night football coverage. The TWICE special followed the thrilling “snow globe” game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

