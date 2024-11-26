Ariana Grande’s “Popular” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

As “Wicked” dominates the box office, one of the film’s signature songs is winning support at radio. One day after earning the most added honor at hot adult contemporary, Ariana Grande’s “Popular” tops the Mediabase pop radio add board.

“Popular” won support from 62 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 50 stations, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” follows in second. Jack Harlow’s “Hello Miss Johnson” takes third with 33 pickups, while an add count of 19 slots The Marias’ “No One Noticed” in fourth. With 18 adds, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” takes fifth on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: LISA’s “Moonlit Floor” (17 adds, 6th-most), Damiano David’s “Born With A Broken Heart” (16 adds, 7th-most), Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” (11 adds, 8th-most), Xin Liu’s “Take A Sip” (9 adds, 9th-most), and David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” (8 adds, 10th-most).