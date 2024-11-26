in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “Popular” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Ariana Grande’s take on the “Wicked” classic tops the pop radio add board.

Wicked soundtrack cover | Republic

As “Wicked” dominates the box office, one of the film’s signature songs is winning support at radio. One day after earning the most added honor at hot adult contemporary, Ariana Grande’s “Popular” tops the Mediabase pop radio add board.

“Popular” won support from 62 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 50 stations, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” follows in second. Jack Harlow’s “Hello Miss Johnson” takes third with 33 pickups, while an add count of 19 slots The Marias’ “No One Noticed” in fourth. With 18 adds, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” takes fifth on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: LISA’s “Moonlit Floor” (17 adds, 6th-most), Damiano David’s “Born With A Broken Heart” (16 adds, 7th-most), Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” (11 adds, 8th-most), Xin Liu’s “Take A Sip” (9 adds, 9th-most), and David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” (8 adds, 10th-most).

alphavilleariana grandeava maxblackpinkBruno MarsChappell roanDamian daviddavid guettagracie abramsjack harlowlisapopularrosethe mariasxin liu

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Wicked” Soundtrack Projected To Win Pure US Album Sales Race, Kendrick Lamar Headed For #1 Overall

Cynthia Erivo Talks About “Wicked,” Sings With JHUD On Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)