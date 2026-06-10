John Cena, Olivia Cooke, Lexi Minetree, Kim Gordon Booked For June 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1934 -- Pictured: (l-r) Professional wrester & actor John Cena during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature a compelling, four-guest lineup on Wednesday, June 17.
Wrestler-turned-mainstream entertainment superstar John Cena will appear as the episode’s lead guest. Olivia Cooke will also appear for an interview, in her case promoting “House of the Dragon.”
The episode will additionally welcome Lexi Minetree for a chat. The actress stars as Elle Woods in the TV prequel to “Legally Blonde,” known officially as “Elle.”
Kim Gordon will then close the broadcast with a musical performance.
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