in TV News

Niall Horan Chats, Plays Chip and Tell, Performs On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Photos and videos from Niall Horan’s “Fallon” appearance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2303 -- Pictured: Musical guest Niall Horan performs on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)

As debut week for his album “Dinner Party” approached its end point, Niall Horan celebrated the release on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Horan appeared in multiple segments on Wednesday’s episode. Along with joining Fallon for an interview, the singer-songwriter played a game of “Chip and Tell.”

Later, he took the stage to perform “Tastes So Good.”

Wednesday’s “Fallon” aired at 11:35PM on the east coast and will air at the same time in the west. Photos and video highlights from Horan’s visit follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2303 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and singer-songwriter Niall Horan during Chip and Tell on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2303 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Niall Horan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2303 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Niall Horan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2303 — Pictured: Musical guest Niall Horan performs on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2303 — Pictured: Musical guest Niall Horan performs on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)

dinner partyjimmy fallonnbcniall horanthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

John Cena, Olivia Cooke, Lexi Minetree, Kim Gordon Booked For June 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”