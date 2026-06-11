Niall Horan Chats, Plays Chip and Tell, Performs On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

As debut week for his album “Dinner Party” approached its end point, Niall Horan celebrated the release on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Horan appeared in multiple segments on Wednesday’s episode. Along with joining Fallon for an interview, the singer-songwriter played a game of “Chip and Tell.”

Later, he took the stage to perform “Tastes So Good.”

Wednesday’s “Fallon” aired at 11:35PM on the east coast and will air at the same time in the west. Photos and video highlights from Horan’s visit follow.