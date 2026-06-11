Niall Horan Chats, Plays Chip and Tell, Performs On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2303 -- Pictured: Musical guest Niall Horan performs on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
As debut week for his album “Dinner Party” approached its end point, Niall Horan celebrated the release on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Horan appeared in multiple segments on Wednesday’s episode. Along with joining Fallon for an interview, the singer-songwriter played a game of “Chip and Tell.”
Later, he took the stage to perform “Tastes So Good.”
Wednesday’s “Fallon” aired at 11:35PM on the east coast and will air at the same time in the west. Photos and video highlights from Horan’s visit follow.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2303 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and singer-songwriter Niall Horan during Chip and Tell on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2303 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Niall Horan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2303 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Niall Horan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2303 — Pictured: Musical guest Niall Horan performs on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2303 — Pictured: Musical guest Niall Horan performs on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
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Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
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