Early Grammys Betting Odds: Taylor Swift’s “TTPD” Favored For Album Of The Year; Billie, Sabrina, Beyonce Lead For Record

On the heels of Friday’s nominations announcement, oddsmakers have provided their initial outlook on this year’s Grammy Awards.

Lines available at Bovada currently list Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” as the clear favorite for Album of the Year. Songs from Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Beyonce meanwhile, have the strongest odds in the Record of the Year category.

Eilish and Carpenter are also at the top of the Song of the Year race.

As of press time, “The Tortured Poets Department” appears as a -275 favorite to win Album of the Year. For those unfamiliar with betting odds, that means one would have to risk $275 to win $100 should the Swift album indeed take home the trophy.

Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Carpenter’s “Espresso,” and Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” each rank as +200 favorites for Record of the Year. That means one would have to risk $100 to win $200 should one’s selection from those prove victorious.

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” meanwhile ranks as the outright favorite for Song of the Year (-110; risk $110 to win $100), with Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” following in second (+200; risk $100 to win $200).

The full “Big Three” odds from Bovada follow. It is worth noting that betting odds have rarely forecast all winners; in part because awards shows are fundamentally hard to predict, in part because expertise/familiarity level is much lower for entertainment than for sports, in part because odds tend to favor the safer Grammy favorites even if buzz within a given race is leaning in another direction. Last year, for example, the early odds called for a Taylor Swift sweep in all big three categories: she ended up only winning Album of the Year.

Album of the Year odds, courtesy of Bovada

The Tortured Poets Department -275

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT +550

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess +550

COWBOY CARTER +700

brat +900

New Blue Sun +900

Short n’ Sweet +900

Djesse Vol. 4 +2000

Record of the Year odds, courtesy of Bovada

BIRDS OF A FEATHER +200

Espresso +200

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM +200

Good Luck, Babe +500

Not Like Us +700

Fortnight +800

360 +1200

Now And Then +1200

Song of the Year odds, courtesy of Bovada

BIRDS OF A FEATHER -110

Please Please Please +200

Good Luck, Babe! +550

Not Like Us +550

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM +600

Die With A Smile +800

Fortnight +800

A Bar Song (Tipsy) +1500