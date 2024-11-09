Early Grammys Betting Odds: Taylor Swift’s “TTPD” Favored For Album Of The Year; Billie, Sabrina, Beyonce Lead For Record

On the heels of Friday’s nominations announcement, oddsmakers have provided their initial outlook on this year’s Grammy Awards.
Lines available at Bovada currently list Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” as the clear favorite for Album of the Year. Songs from Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Beyonce meanwhile, have the strongest odds in the Record of the Year category.
Eilish and Carpenter are also at the top of the Song of the Year race.
As of press time, “The Tortured Poets Department” appears as a -275 favorite to win Album of the Year. For those unfamiliar with betting odds, that means one would have to risk $275 to win $100 should the Swift album indeed take home the trophy.
Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Carpenter’s “Espresso,” and Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” each rank as +200 favorites for Record of the Year. That means one would have to risk $100 to win $200 should one’s selection from those prove victorious.
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” meanwhile ranks as the outright favorite for Song of the Year (-110; risk $110 to win $100), with Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” following in second (+200; risk $100 to win $200).
The full “Big Three” odds from Bovada follow. It is worth noting that betting odds have rarely forecast all winners; in part because awards shows are fundamentally hard to predict, in part because expertise/familiarity level is much lower for entertainment than for sports, in part because odds tend to favor the safer Grammy favorites even if buzz within a given race is leaning in another direction. Last year, for example, the early odds called for a Taylor Swift sweep in all big three categories: she ended up only winning Album of the Year.
Album of the Year odds, courtesy of Bovada
The Tortured Poets Department -275
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT +550
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess +550
COWBOY CARTER +700
brat +900
New Blue Sun +900
Short n’ Sweet +900
Djesse Vol. 4 +2000
Record of the Year odds, courtesy of Bovada
BIRDS OF A FEATHER +200
Espresso +200
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM +200
Good Luck, Babe +500
Not Like Us +700
Fortnight +800
360 +1200
Now And Then +1200
Song of the Year odds, courtesy of Bovada
BIRDS OF A FEATHER -110
Please Please Please +200
Good Luck, Babe! +550
Not Like Us +550
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM +600
Die With A Smile +800
Fortnight +800
A Bar Song (Tipsy) +1500
