Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter Earn Grammy Nominations In Every “Big Four” Category

From a chart and buzz perspective, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are enjoying massive years. They have both emerged as legitimate music industry forces.

The quality and success of their music was unsurprisingly recognized by the Recording Academy, as the artists each scored a nomination in all “Big Four” categories.

Both earned nods for Best New Artist; Chappell also landed Album of the Year recognition for “The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess” and Song and Record of the Year nominations for “Good Luck, Babe!”

Carpenter scored an Album nomination for “Short n’ Sweet,” a Song look for “Please Please Please,” and a Record nomination for “Espresso.”

Both will be competing with some heavy hitters in the major categories; Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish all earned nods for Album, Record, and Song. Charli XCX, another artist enjoying a career breakout in 2024, will be contending in Album and Record. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga received attention in the Record and Song categories for their smash “Die With A Smile.”

Record of the Year

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“360” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die with a Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims