Ella Hunt Receives Actor To Watch Recognition During Newport Beach Film Festival Brunch (Special Look)

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Ella Hunt attends the 25th Newport Beach Film Festival Honors Brunch on October 20, 2024 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival)
The 25th Newport Beach Film Festival took time this weekend to recognize numerous industry standouts and award winners. Those honorees included the ten performers named to Variety’s 10 Actors To Watch.
Ella Hunt, who appears in the just-released “Saturday Night,” was one of this year’s Actors To Watch — and one of the attendees for Sunday’s brunch at Balboa Bay Resort. Hunt also gained recognition for appearing in “Dickinson” and the “Horizon: An American Saga” films.
This year’s other Actors to Watch include Monica Barbaro, Zoe Chao, Ryan Destiny, Karla Sofia Gascon, Fred Hechinger, David Jonsson, Josh Rivera, Drew Starkey, and Toby Wallace.
Photos from Ella Hunt’s time at the festival brunch follow.
