Margaret Qualley Receives Spotlight Award, Looks Gorgeous At Newport Beach Film Festival

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Margaret Qualley attends the 25th Newport Beach Film Festival Honors Brunch on October 20, 2024 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival)
As part of the Newport Beach Film Festival, the many high-profile attendees participated in the Festival Honors Brunch Sunday. The brunch recognized numerous superstar performers, including Nicolas Cage, Colman Domingo, and June Squibb, while also honoring Variety’s 10 Actors To Watch.
One other noteworthy award recipient was Margaret Qualley. The actress, who has been enjoying a breakout film run with projects like “The Substance,” received this year’s Spotlight Award.
Qualley looked characteristically stunning while accepting the honor — and posing at the festival’s official red carpet. Photos of her appearance follow, courtesy of the festival.
