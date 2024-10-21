in Music News, New Music

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Continues To Smash, Soaring To #1 On Global And US Spotify Charts

“APT.” enjoyed more streaming growth in day three.

Bruno Mars and Rose in APT. | Video screenshot | Atlantic

Beyond capturing considerable buzz, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” is posting spectacular streaming numbers. After starting strong on Spotify for its debut on Friday, the song posted rare — and sizable — growth in day two. It continued that trend Sunday, improving to #1 on the platform’s Global and US charts.

“APT.” rises one place to #1 on the global chart, courtesy of the 11,580,358 streams it received on Sunday. It generated 1,579,405 of those streams in America, fueling a four-place ascent to #1 on the platform’s USA chart.

“APT.” has also been posting stellar numbers on YouTube, where its official music video already boasts 75 million views. Coupled with promising radio interest and solid success on other platforms, and it is showing signs of being a colossal hit for both artists.

