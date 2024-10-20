Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Joins Top 30 At Pop Radio, Katseye’s “Touch” Reaches Top 40

“Bed Chem,” one of four Sabrina Carpenter songs on the active Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, makes a big gain on this week’s listing.

The song roars into the Top 30, rising five places to a new high of #30.

“Bed Chem” received 1,967 spins during the October 13-19 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 675.

— As “Bed Chem” reaches a new high on the chart, Katseye’s “Touch” makes its official debut.

Below last week’s listing at #41, the song makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The song posted a tracking period play count of 823, topping last week’s mark by 93.