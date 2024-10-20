in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Joins Top 30 At Pop Radio, Katseye’s “Touch” Reaches Top 40

“Bed Chem” rises, while “Touch” debuts.

Sabrina Carpenter - album press photo (courtesy of Island Records)

“Bed Chem,” one of four Sabrina Carpenter songs on the active Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, makes a big gain on this week’s listing.

The song roars into the Top 30, rising five places to a new high of #30.

“Bed Chem” received 1,967 spins during the October 13-19 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 675.

— As “Bed Chem” reaches a new high on the chart, Katseye’s “Touch” makes its official debut.

Below last week’s listing at #41, the song makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The song posted a tracking period play count of 823, topping last week’s mark by 93.

bed chemkatseyesabrina carpentertouch

