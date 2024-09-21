in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Katy Perry’s “143” Projected For 37-42K Opening Week US Units

Opening-week numbers have arrived for the new Katy Perry album.

Katy Perry’s “143” officially arrived on Friday, September 20. Based on its performance thus far, Hits Daily Double projects the album to generate about 37-42K in total first-week US consumption.

The figure accounts for projected traditional/pure album sales, track streams, and track sales. Hits did not provide a breakdown of what each metric will contribute.

“143” is the direct follow-up to the 2020 release “Smile.” That album started with 50K in first-week activity; 35K were the product of album sales, with the remaining 14K and 2K coming from track streams and track sales, respectively.

“143” will not challenge for a #1 position this week, as Future’s “MIXTAPE PLUTO” is tracking for a six-figure launch. Other holdover albums should also comfortably surpass a 42K bow.

