Katy Perry’s “143” Projected For 37-42K Opening Week US Units

Katy Perry’s “143” officially arrived on Friday, September 20. Based on its performance thus far, Hits Daily Double projects the album to generate about 37-42K in total first-week US consumption.

The figure accounts for projected traditional/pure album sales, track streams, and track sales. Hits did not provide a breakdown of what each metric will contribute.

“143” is the direct follow-up to the 2020 release “Smile.” That album started with 50K in first-week activity; 35K were the product of album sales, with the remaining 14K and 2K coming from track streams and track sales, respectively.

“143” will not challenge for a #1 position this week, as Future’s “MIXTAPE PLUTO” is tracking for a six-figure launch. Other holdover albums should also comfortably surpass a 42K bow.