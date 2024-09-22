in Music News

Mustard & Travis Scott’s “Parking Lot” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Parking Lot” jumps two places to #1 on this week’s chart.

Mustard’s “Parking Lot (featuring Travis Scott)” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Parking Lot” earns #1 thanks to the ~5,402 spins it received during the September 15-21 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 451.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” stays in the #2 spot, while Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” climbs two places to #3. Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” soars six places to a new high of #4 on this week’s chart.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi (featuring Yuki Chiba)” also rises six spots, in its case moving from #11 to #5.

