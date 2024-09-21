in Music News

LE SSERAFIM’s Unforgettable September Included Special Make-A-Wish Moment At Empire State Building

The group granted a wish, while taking part in a lighting ceremony at the famous New York City skyscraper.

LE SSERAFIM at the Empire State Building on September 10, 2024 | By Janine Silver

LE SSERAFIM’s September has been a rather momentous one.

The group released its “Crazy” album to massive worldwide success, earning an impressive #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. Days after securing that achievement, LE SSERAFIM delivered a high-profile performance during the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show.

On the event of that event, the group stopped by the Empire State Building to be part of a very special moment — and support a good cause.

Partnering with Make-A-Wish, the members of LE SSERAFIM took part in a special lighting ceremony at the iconic New York skyscraper. Their lighting color choice was “Fearless Blue,” signifying the highest temperature of a burning star.

The ceremony also fulfilled the wish of a young fan from Ohio, who received the opportunity to meet the superstar group and be part of an unforgettable New York City moment.

Photos from the event follow, courtesy of Janine Silver.

LE SSERAFIM at the Empire State Building on September 10, 2024 | By Janine Silver
