First Look: “Off Campus” Star Belmont Cameli Appears On June 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5159 -- Pictured: (l-r) Belmont Cameli, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
The final season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” rolls on with new episodes this coming week, and one features a breakout star from “Off Campus.”
Belmont Cameli, who stars as Garrett Graham on the buzzy Prime Video series, drops by for an interview on the Tuesday, June 16 broadcast.
He is part of an episode that also features Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Shaun T, and a Kellyoke rendition of “Suddenly Seymour.”
Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Tuesday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.
Photos from Cameli’s appearance follow.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5159 — Pictured: Belmont Cameli — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5159 — Pictured: (l-r) Belmont Cameli, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5159 — Pictured: Belmont Cameli — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5159 — Pictured: (l-r) Belmont Cameli, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Belmont cameli off campus the kelly clarkson show
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