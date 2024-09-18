Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” Already Challenging For #1 At Alternative Radio

The phenomenon that is Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” could reach #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart as soon as this week.

The song, which received 1,047 spins during the first three days of the September 15-21 tracking period, already sits at #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart. Given its current (albeit slight) lead, its massive 61% week-over-week gain, and its absence of any obvious emerging threat from below, it has very decent odds of retaining #1 through the close of tracking.

“The Emptiness Machine” could also be in the hunt for #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock chart. It currently sits at #2 on that format’s building chart (below Halestorm & I Prevail’s “Can You See Me In The Dark,” which is also posting big gains), but it could definitely challenge for #1 by the time the chart goes final.

Whether it gets to #1 this week or next, the song is clearly a smash hit — and a strong start to the “From Zero” album era.