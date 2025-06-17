First Look: HAIM Chats, Performs On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a visit from HAIM.

The sibling trio appears in a variety of capacities during the broadcast. After first making an appearance during the cold open, Danielle, Este, and Alana join Jimmy Fallon for an interview.

Later, they take the stage for a musical performance.

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” also features appearances by Uma Thurman and Lee Byung-hun. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

Ahead of the episode, NBC shared first-look photos from the HAIM visit.