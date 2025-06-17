First Look: HAIM Chats, Performs On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2150 -- Pictured: (l-r) on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 -- (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a visit from HAIM.
The sibling trio appears in a variety of capacities during the broadcast. After first making an appearance during the cold open, Danielle, Este, and Alana join Jimmy Fallon for an interview.
Later, they take the stage for a musical performance.
Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” also features appearances by Uma Thurman and Lee Byung-hun. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.
Ahead of the episode, NBC shared first-look photos from the HAIM visit.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2150 — Pictured: (l-r) on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2150 — Pictured: (l-r) on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2150 — Pictured: (l-r) on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2150 — Pictured: (l-r) on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC)
haim jimmy fallon nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…