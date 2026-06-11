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First Look: Elle Fanning Appears on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Elle Fanning appears on Thursday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2304 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elle Fanning during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 11, 2026 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)

The media world continues to buzz over her work in the inaugural season of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” She has also yet again been going viral on X/Twitter for her beauty (and figure).

Amid the conversation, Elle Fanning pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress appears as an interview guest on the episode. Filmed in advance, the broadcast also features chats with Shawn Hatosy and Frankie Grande. Anthony Ramos then closes the episode with a musical performance — while rocking a New York Knicks jacket.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2304 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elle Fanning during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 11, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2304 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elle Fanning during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 11, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2304 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Shawn Hatosy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 11, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2304 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor & singer Frankie Grande during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 11, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2304 — Pictured: Musical guest Anthony Ramos performs on Thursday, June 11, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)

anthony ramoselle fanningFrankie grandejimmy fallonnbcShawn hatosythe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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