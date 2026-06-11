First Look: Elle Fanning Appears on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The media world continues to buzz over her work in the inaugural season of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” She has also yet again been going viral on X/Twitter for her beauty (and figure).

Amid the conversation, Elle Fanning pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress appears as an interview guest on the episode. Filmed in advance, the broadcast also features chats with Shawn Hatosy and Frankie Grande. Anthony Ramos then closes the episode with a musical performance — while rocking a New York Knicks jacket.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.