in Featured

Olivia Walker, Kaylor Martin Compete In Celsius Energy’s Celebrity Padel Tournament

They showcased their on-court skills during the Celsius Padel Classic 2024.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin attend CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for CELSIUS)

The Celsius Padel Classic 2024 was not just about the padel tournament. During the Art Basel event at Reserve Miami Seaplane, guests enjoyed plenty of opportunities to try Celsius Energy products, eat Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, engage with a BEIS brand activation, admire Kristin Konefal’s live art presentation, and network with other VIPs.

Granted, the tournament was an integral part, with teams of high-profile models, entertainers, influencers, and athletes competing to win money for charity.

Said tournament included popular social stars Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin, who looked unsurprisingly stunning at the event while also showcasing their on-court skills.

Following Friday’s event, Celsius Energy shared photos of their time on and off the court.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin attend CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for CELSIUS)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin attend CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for CELSIUS)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin attend CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for CELSIUS)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin attend CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for CELSIUS)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin attend CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for CELSIUS)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin attend CELSIUS Padel Classic 2024 at Reserve Miami Seaplane on December 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for CELSIUS)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Madison Novo, Briana Smith Spotted At Celsius Padel Classic 2024 In Miami

Gabriela Moura, Josh Richards, Jake Shane Attended Celsius’ Padel Classic 2024 Tournament In Miami