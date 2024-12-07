Olivia Walker, Kaylor Martin Compete In Celsius Energy’s Celebrity Padel Tournament

The Celsius Padel Classic 2024 was not just about the padel tournament. During the Art Basel event at Reserve Miami Seaplane, guests enjoyed plenty of opportunities to try Celsius Energy products, eat Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, engage with a BEIS brand activation, admire Kristin Konefal’s live art presentation, and network with other VIPs.

Granted, the tournament was an integral part, with teams of high-profile models, entertainers, influencers, and athletes competing to win money for charity.

Said tournament included popular social stars Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin, who looked unsurprisingly stunning at the event while also showcasing their on-court skills.

Following Friday’s event, Celsius Energy shared photos of their time on and off the court.