Amanda Seyfried, Reba, Kon Knueppel, Of Monsters and Men Booked For December 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

One night after Sydney Sweeney appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” her “The Housemaid” co-star will visit the show.

NBC confirms that Amanda Seyfried will be the lead interview guest on the December 2 “Fallon” episode.

The episode will also feature a chat with Reba McEntire, who will be hosting the following night’s “Christmas In Rockefeller Center” broadcast. Star Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel will also appear on the December 2 “Fallon,” one night before his team plays the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Of Monsters and Men will then close the episode with a performance.