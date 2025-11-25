in Featured

Amanda Seyfried, Reba, Kon Knueppel, Of Monsters and Men Booked For December 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms another loaded “Fallon” lineup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1630 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Amanda Seyfried during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

One night after Sydney Sweeney appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” her “The Housemaid” co-star will visit the show.

NBC confirms that Amanda Seyfried will be the lead interview guest on the December 2 “Fallon” episode.

The episode will also feature a chat with Reba McEntire, who will be hosting the following night’s “Christmas In Rockefeller Center” broadcast. Star Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel will also appear on the December 2 “Fallon,” one night before his team plays the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Of Monsters and Men will then close the episode with a performance.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

