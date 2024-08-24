Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” Projected For #1 With 280-310K US Units

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” will debut atop this week’s US album chart, courtesy of a monster opening week performance.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album may start with 280-310K in total US units. The figure accounts for massive opening week album sales and track stream numbers; track sales will contribute a small amount as well.

“Short n’ Sweet” will by far be the biggest debut of Carpenter’s career — and her first to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

It features the megahit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” as well as instantly resonant launch “Taste.”