Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” Projected For #1 With 280-310K US Units

“Short n’ Sweet” will debut with a massive start.

Sabrina Carpenter - album press photo (courtesy of Island Records)

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” will debut atop this week’s US album chart, courtesy of a monster opening week performance.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album may start with 280-310K in total US units. The figure accounts for massive opening week album sales and track stream numbers; track sales will contribute a small amount as well.

“Short n’ Sweet” will by far be the biggest debut of Carpenter’s career — and her first to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

It features the megahit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” as well as instantly resonant launch “Taste.”

