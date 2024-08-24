Sabrina Carpenter Places Six Songs In Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Including Top 2

Over the past year, Sabrina Carpenter has advanced from “popular artist” into “megastar.” And the opening-day reception to her new album “Short n’ Sweet” proves it.

Six songs from her new album appear in the Top 10 on the US Spotify chart for Friday, August 23.

“Please Please Please” leads the way at #1 on the chart, courtesy of its 3.08 million American streams. The newly released “Taste” directly follows at #2, thanks to a debut count of 2.97 million.

“Espresso” (#4), “Good Graces” (#6), “Sharpest Tool” (#8), and “Bed Chem” (#9) also appear in the active Top 10.

— Though not quite as dominant globally, the album still has ample representation on that listing. “Please Please Please” (#3), “Espresso” (#4), “Taste” (#6), and “Good Graces” (#9) appear in the global Top 10 for Friday.