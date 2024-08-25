in Music News

Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

The song becomes Madison Beer’s first Top 10 hit at the format.

Madison Beer - Make You Mine video screenshot | Epic Records

Already the biggest radio hit of her career, “Make You Mine” this week becomes the first Madison Beer song to officially secure a Top 10 spot at pop radio.

Up one place from last week’s position, the former dance radio #1 rises to #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Make You Mine” received ~8,248 spins during the August 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 473.

“Make You Mine” represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Madison Beermake you mine

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” Projected For #1 With 280-310K US Units

Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “HEAT” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio