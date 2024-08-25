Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

Already the biggest radio hit of her career, “Make You Mine” this week becomes the first Madison Beer song to officially secure a Top 10 spot at pop radio.

Up one place from last week’s position, the former dance radio #1 rises to #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Make You Mine” received ~8,248 spins during the August 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 473.

“Make You Mine” represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.