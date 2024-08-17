Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion” Projected For #1 With 60-70K US Sales, 200-225K Total US Units

After settling for #2 for his previous two releases, Post Malone is headed back to #1 on the Billboard 200.

According to Hits Daily Double, the artist’s new country effort “F-1 Trillion” will start with 200-225K total US units. The figure, which consists of combined activity from album sales, track sales, and track streams, should be enough for a comfortable #1 debut.

The figure, moreover, roughly doubles the 113K achieved by previous album “Austin.”

The Hits projection calls for 60-70K in traditional album sales for “F-1 Trillion,” a figure that also doubles the predecessor’s mark (34K).