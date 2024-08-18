Tinashe’s “Nasty” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Tinashe’s “Nasty” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Nasty” seizes the throne from Eminem’s “Houdini.”

“Nasty” received ~6,165 spins during the August 11-17 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 518.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” rises a spot to #2, while GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” ascends two levels to #3.

Saweetie’s “Nani” jumps two places to #4, and Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” drops a spot to #5.

The aforementioned “Houdini” falls to #6 on this week’s chart.